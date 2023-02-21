Canine Renal Support D thin slices in gravy

Canine Renal Support D thin slices in gravy

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support D is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health

PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION

A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet dog food formula to reduce meal volume

D = DELECTABLE

Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with a soft dog food texture

PRODUCT DETAILS

