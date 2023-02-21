Canine Renal Support D thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support D is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health
Sizes available
1 x 13oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet dog food formula to reduce meal volume
D = DELECTABLE
Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with a soft dog food texture
Calorie content: This diet contains 930 kcal ME/kg; 344 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 2.3%, Crude Protein (max.)5.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken by-products, corn flour, pork liver, pork by-products, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, lecithin, pork plasma, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, guar gum, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).