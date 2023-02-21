Canine Renal Support F
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support F is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health
Sizes available
6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry dog food formula to reduce meal volume
F = FLAVORFUL
Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with round-shaped kibble
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, salt, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, potassium citrate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], N-butyric acid, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-tryptophan, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 11.5%, Crude Protein (max.) 15.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.27%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.45%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3779 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).