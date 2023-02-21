Canine Selected Protein PD loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by potato and duck, which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in dogs.
Skin barrier
Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help maintain the skin’s natural barrier effect.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids (EPA and DHA) are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, duck, potato, duck liver, dried potato, duck by-product meal, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 76.0%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 1113 kcal ME/kg; 429 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).