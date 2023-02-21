Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Selected Protein PD

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PD dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato, duck and hydrolyzed soy for dogs with food sensitivities

Sizes available

7.7lb

17.6lb

25lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LIMITED INGREDIENTS

Made with potato, duck, and hydrolyzed soy, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs

SKIN SUPPORT

Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to support healthy skin in dogs with skin irritation and sensitivities

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health

COMPLETE & BALANCED

This adult dog food is a complete and balanced diet that can be used for elimination diet trials and long-term nutrition

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

