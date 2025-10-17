Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf
Canine Selected Protein PR loaf

Canine Selected Protein PR loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Read more

Sizes available

13.5 ozoz 13.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

Find a vet

PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

Selected protein

The protein in the diet is provided by potato and rabbit, which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in dogs.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promotes a healthy skin and coat.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.

PRODUCT DETAILS