Canine Selected Protein PR loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected protein

The protein in the diet is provided by potato and rabbit, which are rarely associated with adverse food reactions in dogs.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promotes a healthy skin and coat.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to support cell health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

