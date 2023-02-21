Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Selected Protein PW Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for dogs with food sensitivities that are prone to weight gain

Sizes available

7.7lb

24.2lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LIMITED INGREDIENTS

Made with potato and whitefish, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs

SKIN SUPPORT

Reinforces the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin in dogs with skin sensitivities and irritation

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Reduced calorie count and fat levels help maintain a healthy weight (10.7% less calories and 37.5% less fat than Selected Protein PW Dry)

