Canine Selected Protein PW Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PW dry dog food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with potato and whitefish for dogs with food sensitivities that are prone to weight gain
Sizes available
7.7lb
24.2lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LIMITED INGREDIENTS
Made with potato and whitefish, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs
SKIN SUPPORT
Reinforces the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin in dogs with skin sensitivities and irritation
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Reduced calorie count and fat levels help maintain a healthy weight (10.7% less calories and 37.5% less fat than Selected Protein PW Dry)