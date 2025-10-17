Skintopic Medium & Large Dog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE
Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.
SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH
Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, wheat, natural flavors, chicken fat, vegetable oil, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, monocalcium phosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, turmeric extract, DL-methionine, GLA safflower oil, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), licorice extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid. .
Crude Protein (min.)21.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)4.1%, Moisture (max.)10.5%, Copper (min.)9 mg/kg, Zinc (min.)104 mg/kg, Vitamin A (min.)18,900 IU/kg, Vitamin E (min.)641 IU/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.)2.58%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.67%, Biotin* (min.)1.52 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine SKINTOPICTM MEDIUM & LARGE DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.