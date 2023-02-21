Royal Canin® Skintopic Medium and Large Dog Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
7.7lb
17.6lb
30.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE
Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.
SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH
Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, wheat, natural flavors, chicken fat, vegetable oil, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, monocalcium phosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, turmeric extract, DL-methionine, GLA safflower oil, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), licorice extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.1%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Copper (min.) 9 mg/kg, Zinc (min.) 104 mg/kg, Vitamin A (min.) 18900 IU/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 641 IU/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.58%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.67%, Biotin* (min.) 1.52 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine SKINTOPIC(TM) MEDIUM & LARGE DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.