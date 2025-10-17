Canine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE
Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
PRODUCT DETAILS
chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, wheat, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried chicory root, fish oil, chicken fat, calcium sulfate, salt, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, choline chloride, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, turmeric extract, GLA safflower oil, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), licorice extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Zinc (min.) 102 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.40%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.65%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 336 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine SKINTOPIC(TM) SMALL DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.