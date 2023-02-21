Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Royal Canin® Skintopic Small Dog Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin® Skintopic Small Dog Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Sizes available

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025