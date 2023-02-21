Royal Canin® Skintopic Small Dog Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE
Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
INGREDIENTS : chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, wheat, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried chicory root, fish oil, chicken fat, calcium sulfate, salt, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, choline chloride, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, turmeric extract, GLA safflower oil, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), licorice extract, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Zinc (min.) 102 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.40%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.65%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 336 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Canine SKINTOPIC(TM) SMALL DOG dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.