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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food
Canine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food
Canine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food

Canine Skintopic Small Dog Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

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Sizes available

8.8 lblb 8.8

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

PRODUCT DETAILS