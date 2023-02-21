Canine Gastrointestinal Treats
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN® VETERINARY DIET GASTROINTESTINAL Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Sizes available
1 x 500g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, barley, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)20.0%, Crude Fat (min.)5.5%, Crude Fat (max.)8.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%, Moisture (max.)10.0%.
This diet contains 3227 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 4.5 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Canine Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.