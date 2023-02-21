Canine Hydrolyzed Protein Treats
Other food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET HYDROLYZED PROTEIN Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Sizes available
1 x 17.6oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN HEALTH
Supports the health of dogs with food sensitivities.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors,vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate,calcium sulfate, salt, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate,fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate,sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride,trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate,manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite,copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)22.0%, Crude Fat (min.)14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.6%, Moisture (max.)10.0%.
This diet contains 3653 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 5.8 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Canine Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.