Canine Urinary Treats
Other food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET URINARY SO Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Sizes available
1 x 17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports a healthy urinary tract.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, salt, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, fish oil, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate,calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)18.0%, Crude Fat (min.)15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%, Moisture (max.)10.0%.
This diet contains 3724 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 6.7 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Canine Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.