Canine Urinary Treats

Other food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET URINARY SO Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Sizes available

1 x 17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

URINARY HEALTH

Supports a healthy urinary tract.

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

