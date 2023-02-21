Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO® + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and helps manage clinical signs associated with food sensitivities.

