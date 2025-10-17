Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy

Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with urinary health concerns

Read more

Sizes available

12.5 ozoz 12.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

Find a vet

PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

HELPS DISSOLVE STONES

Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

BLADDER HEALTH

Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS