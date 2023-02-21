Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with urinary health concerns

Sizes available

1 x 12.5oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS DISSOLVE STONES

Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

BLADDER HEALTH

Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

