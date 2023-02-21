Canine Urinary SO® thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with urinary health concerns
1 x 12.5oz
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat flour, modified corn starch, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, salt, natural flavors, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 895 kcal ME/kg; 318 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).