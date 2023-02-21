Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO Aging 7+ is a veterinary exclusive dry dog food to support urinary health in aging dogs
Sizes available
6.6lb
17.6lb
26.4lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS PREVENT URINARY STONES
Helps dissolve and prevent pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
PROMOTES VITALITY
An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants support cognition and promotes vitality in senior dogs
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, potassium chloride, egg product, wheat gluten, fish oil, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, L-arginine, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, salt, lecithin, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.15%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Calcium (max.) 0.84%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.78%, Sodium (max.) 0.53%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%. Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3738 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).