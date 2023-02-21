Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+

Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary SO Aging 7+ is a veterinary exclusive dry dog food to support urinary health in aging dogs

Sizes available

6.6lb

17.6lb

26.4lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS PREVENT URINARY STONES

Helps dissolve and prevent pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

PROMOTES VITALITY

An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants support cognition and promotes vitality in senior dogs

BLADDER HEALTH

Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025