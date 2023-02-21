Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+ loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Aging support
Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, potassium chloride, lecithin, fish oil, carrageenan, carob bean gum, calcium sulfate, tomato pomace, natural flavors, taurine, guar gum, L-carnitine, DL-methionine, citric acid, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tryptophan, sodium bisulfate, sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, carotene.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 951 kcal ME/kg; 143 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).