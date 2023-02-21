Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Vegetarian

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Vegetarian is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with food sensitivities

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VEGETARIAN DOG FOOD

Helps minimize the risk of reaction with a formula containing proteins entirely from vegetable origins

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A specific nutrient blend provides digestive support

SKIN AND COAT SUPPORT

Added linoleic acid, zinc, and biotin promote healthy skin and a shiny coat

URINARY HEALTH

Helps reduce the urinary excretion of purines, a component of urate bladder stones

