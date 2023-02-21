Canine Vegetarian
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Vegetarian is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for dogs with food sensitivities
Sizes available
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VEGETARIAN DOG FOOD
Helps minimize the risk of reaction with a formula containing proteins entirely from vegetable origins
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A specific nutrient blend provides digestive support
SKIN AND COAT SUPPORT
Added linoleic acid, zinc, and biotin promote healthy skin and a shiny coat
URINARY HEALTH
Helps reduce the urinary excretion of purines, a component of urate bladder stones
Ingredients: Oat groats, brewers rice, potato protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, tomato pomace, flaxseed, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, taurine, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Linoleic Acid (min.) 1.01%, Zinc (min.) 150 mg/kg, Biotin* (min.) 0.57 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.41%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3395 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 289 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).