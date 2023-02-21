Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Canine Weight Control Large Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed or neutered adult dogs weighing over 55 lb with a tendency to gain weight.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
A controlled fat and calorie content helps large dogs maintain an ideal weight
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Targeted nutrition promotes healthy digestion with prebiotics to nourish the microbiome
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, help provide bone and joint support in large dogs
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, barley, powdered cellulose, pea fiber, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, salt, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 13.0%,Crude Fiber (max.) 9.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 0.6%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.4%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.34%, Glucosamine* (min.) 739 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3287 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 270 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).