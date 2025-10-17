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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog
Canine Weight Control Large Dog

Canine Weight Control Large Dog

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Canine Weight Control Large Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed or neutered adult dogs weighing over 55 lb with a tendency to gain weight.

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Sizes available

24.2 lblb 24.2

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

A controlled fat and calorie content helps large dogs maintain an ideal weight

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Targeted nutrition promotes healthy digestion with prebiotics to nourish the microbiome

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, help provide bone and joint support in large dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS