Everything you need to know about puppy chewing

It’s probably not possible—and certainly not desirable—to stop your puppy chewing entirely. During the early months of your puppy’s life, this instinctive behavior helps them learn about their surroundings, ease their teething pain and develop their muscles.

Once the puppy teething age is past, if your pet is still chewing a lot, destroying their toys or your household objects or furniture, their biting and mouthing behavior may have become a habit and your dog will need your help to break it.

Excessive chewing past the puppy teething phase could also be a sign of puppy boredom or separation anxiety. You know your puppy best: listen to your instincts if they are telling you that your puppy’s destructive behavior might be due to more than just habit. And don’t hesitate to ask your vet for advice.

If you think your puppy has just picked up an undesirable habit and are wondering how to get your puppy to stop chewing on things, be assured that there are steps you can take.