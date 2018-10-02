Kitten nutrition and food quality, are both vital, but the amount and calorie content of the food is important too.



From birth to adulthood, there are different ways you can support your cat to be happy and healthy. Their first food experiences can impact their relationship with food for their lifetime, so it is a critical milestone in your kitten's life. Most kittens and cats enjoy both dry and wet food, so introducing both types of food early on can help establish healthy habits.



To get you started, here's our guide on how much to feed a kitten.

How often should I feed my kitten?

How much to feed a kitten from birth to 8 weeks

Kittens have small stomachs but big appetites, so they may eat many small meals throughout the day. Although they can eat up to 16 times a day, you should aim to give smaller meals 4-6 times a day during the early weeks of their lives.Between 4 and 6 months, as they - and their stomach - grow, they’ll be able to take on more food in each meal. Over time, you can transition them to twice-daily meals, giving larger amounts of food but less often.Some owners may decide to place their kitten's entire recommended daily feed amount out in one go to allow them to self-regulate their feeding. In this situation, what remains in the bowl should be discarded after 2 hours if it's wet food and 24 hours for dry food.

From birth to a month old, your kitten will be getting all the nutrition they need from their mother's milk. At first, they'll receive colostrum—the first milk of the mother which helps support their immune system in early life. You should ensure your kitten is fed:



- 8 meals per day during the first week

- 5 meals per day during the second week

- 4 meals per day during the 3rd week (and the same during their 4th week if needed)



Your kitten will gain weight steadily from birth as they grow into adult cats. This weight gain will be quickest during the first 8 weeks of their lives, decreasing the speed of growth at 6 months until they reach adulthood at 12 months.



During this period, you should weigh them every day. Your veterinarian will be able to provide you with a weight chart that maps out their optimal weight throughout kittenhood. If their weight stagnates or drops, or if you're concerned they're overweight, you should consult your veterinarian immediately.



Between 3 and 5 weeks old, your kitten will start to show an interest in solid food, and you can begin weaning. This will generally last between 3 and 4 weeks. You can help the transition by feeding them wet food such as a Mother and Babycat mousse which is easy to eat. Or if you use dry kibble, mix it with a kitten milk replacer (or water if needed) to a mushy consistency so your kitten will be able to chew it easily.

How much to feed your kitten from 8 weeks to 4 months