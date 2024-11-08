How to socialize a puppy

Treat fears gently Never pull your puppy around trying to get them past what scares them. Pick them up and take them to a safer area.

New situations Allow your puppy to observe new situations from a distance. Give them time to process and react at their own pace.



Safe spaces when outside Provide praise and affection to encourage calm reactions. Create safe spaces for your puppy when you're out, like their travel kennel, your lap, or under a chair.



Stay calm Your soothing voice and encouragement help your puppy feel safe when faced with fear.

