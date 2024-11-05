Your Puppy's Development Week by Week

In the first weeks after birth, your puppy will undergo rapid physical growth and behavioral changes. Once they arrive in your home, it’s your responsibility as their owner to support your dog’s development, stage by stage, through this vital early puppy timeline. This will help them grow into healthy adult dogs.

Your puppy’s growth patterns will depend on their sex but also their breed, with small breed dogs such as Chihuahuas or Yorkshire Terriers developing at a different pace from larger breeds such as Labrador Retrievers or German Shepherds. Knowing what to expect can help you prepare for upcoming puppy milestones and identify and deal with any issues early.