A well-mannered dog doesn't just happen by accident; it requires consistent and creative teaching. Puppies' brains are receptive to learning manners, house training, and safety skills. Therefore, incorporating consistent play and training methods will help.

Puppy training offers numerous benefits. For example:

Physical activity- helps burn off their excess energy.

Cognitive skills- play that involves reasoning enhances their problem-solving and memory skills.

Also, during play, it allows you to teach your puppy how to act and play. Behaviors like biting, nipping, herding, and jumping can be dangerous around young children and adults. Puppies learn acceptable behavior through socialization and playtime. These sessions help set the tone for how you want them to behave as they get older.

Commands such as "sit," "lie down," and "wait" contribute to a friendly personality. Also, reliable recall skills to get your puppy’s attention can even save your puppy's life in the future.