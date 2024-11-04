Getting prepared

Black and White group of Pomeranian puppies playing inside

Puppy training and play

Combining play and training is very beneficial for puppies as it will help their brains develop as well as their cognitive growth. Play and training is the perfect time to teach them basic commands that will help them grow into confident adult dogs. 

Why should you train your puppy?

A well-mannered dog doesn't just happen by accident; it requires consistent and creative teaching. Puppies' brains are receptive to learning manners, house training, and safety skills. Therefore, incorporating consistent play and training methods will help. 

 

Puppy training offers numerous benefits. For example: 

  • Physical activity- helps burn off their excess energy.  
  • Cognitive skills- play that involves reasoning enhances their problem-solving and memory skills. 

 

Also, during play, it allows you to teach your puppy how to act and play. Behaviors like biting, nipping, herding, and jumping can be dangerous around young children and adults. Puppies learn acceptable behavior through socialization and playtime. These sessions help set the tone for how you want them to behave as they get older. 

 

Commands such as "sit," "lie down," and "wait" contribute to a friendly personality. Also, reliable recall skills to get your puppy’s attention can even save your puppy's life in the future. 

Puppy training tips

When planning on training your puppy, it is important to put in the effort so that they get your full attention for them to cooperate from a young age.  
Starting them at a young age

 

Starting to train your puppy at around three to 14 weeks old is beneficial as they are in a socialization window therefore, they will be most receptive to learning new skills. Skills you should consider teaching at this stage are basics like ‘sit’ or coming to you when you call their name. 

 

German shepherd puppy chasing a ball outside
Frequency and repetition

There are different ways that you can approach teaching your puppy to accommodate and try to get the best results possible: 

  • Reward good behavior- praise, affection, and treats.  
  • Short and frequent training sessions as puppies have short attention spans. 
  • Be consistent and start early. 

 

Also, if you are struggling with training your puppy, try training classes as these will allow your puppy to socialize and learn new skills under the supervision and guidance of a professional. 

Three Welsh Pembroke Corgi puppies in the grass in the garden

What makes a good training session

  • Reward good behavior—with praise, affection and treats
  • Keep training sessions short and frequent. Puppies have short attention spans
  • Start early and be consistent. Repetition works

Puppy training classes allow your puppy to learn to socialize and gain new skills under the supervision of a professional. Never hesitate to ask for help if you have questions or need expert advice.

Your puppy will not immediately remember everything they've learned; it takes patience. Be sure to use positive reinforcement by rewarding their good behavior—it works best.

Training treats can be low-calorie tasty meat treats, given one at a time—remember to adjust their meal portion to avoid excess calories—praise and affection, or a couple minutes of play with their favorite toy.

Discover the right food for your puppy

Teaching your puppy the basics

Training a puppy means progress, not perfection, in daily training sessions. Puppy training games teach puppies the basics in a fun way. Obedience training teaches sitting, lying down, staying, heel, and coming when called, including crate training, and house training. How you present them sets the tone for the session. For example, a friendly voice tone will gain and encourage their attention. 

Best practices when it comes to treats

Treats are a great way to incentivize your puppy when training. They should always be taken out of your dog’s daily food ration—if you take a small handful of treats on a walk, weigh them and subtract that from your puppy’s next meal. Always use healthy treats, and slowly replace them with rewards (cuddles, etc) and verbal praise which will be even more satisfying in the long run.

Tips when playing with your puppy

Playtime is an opportunity for your puppy to learn new skills and commands. Puppies need regular daily play sessions. Combining them with your puppy’s training sessions maximizes their learning.

Toys encourage curiosity, movement, new textures and perhaps tastes. Good toys for puppy play sessions are:

Rubber toys or chews

Interactive treat dispensing toys

Puzzle feeders

Ropes and stuffed animals

Toys should be the right size and safe for your puppy. A Golden Retriever puppy may accidentally swallow a toy made for a tiny Yorkie, and the Yorkie may not pick up or carry a toy meant for a large puppy.

A puppy that bites, jumps and nips needs to be discouraged. When this happens, stop playing for a few minutes and resume once they have calmed down.

How much exercise and play your puppy needs depends on their age and breed. A Bichon Frisé or Basset Hound doesn't need as much exercise as a Border Collie or Retriever. Watch your puppy for signs of fatigue and adjust playtime accordingly.

Dog on leash looking at a water fountain

Games to play with your puppy that also teach skills

Remember that mental exercise is as exhausting as physical exercise. Puppies need a good amount of both to be balanced and socialized dogs. Bored puppies might pick up unwanted behaviors or develop anxiety or phobias.

Play Hide and Seek

  • Put your puppy into the sit/wait position
  • Let your puppy watch you hide the treats or toys
  • Return to your puppy and release them with the 'find it’ command
  • Reward and praise them when the treats have been found
  • As your puppy gets better, make the hiding places harder with more items to find
  • For variety, have your puppy find you by hiding and calling their name until they find you

The cup game

  • Put a treat under a cup on a flat surface
  • Let your pup sniff it out
  • Praise them when they succeed
  • Change the game by moving more than one cup around, so the puppy must use their nose to sniff out the treat
  • Praise them when they succeed

Tug of war

Many believe this game teaches aggressive behavior or dominance. That is not the case. It teaches your puppy self-control, the ‘leave it’ or ‘drop it’ command and emotional control.

  • Use a tug rope or item your dog likes to pull
  • Hold one end and let your dog pull the other end
  • The rule is no teeth can touch your skin. If it happens, stop the game until the dog calms down
  • Repeat. Praise them when they succeed

Pass the puppy

This game teaches your puppy social skills, retrieving and to come when you call their name.

Play Pass the Puppy with two or more people. Have everyone sit on the ground with enough space in between you for the dog to travel a short distance.

  • One person calls the dog by name using the come command. Reward them when they come. Cuddles work too!
  • The second person calls the puppy the same way, rewarding and praising them when they come
  • The game continues with everyone calling the puppy and rewarding them when they come

Games that encourage independent play

Not all training games need to involve you, though it’s important to maintain pet owner-puppy interaction as well. Puppies should be able to entertain themselves when alone.

Training and play are vital to socializing and raising a well-rounded, happy adult dog. Combining training and play teaches your puppy valuable skills while having fun.

