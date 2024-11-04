Understanding your puppy’s behavior
You are an important social partner to your puppy, and whether they're trying to catch your attention or not, it's important you're able to understand their behavior, how they express themselves, and the meaning behind their actions.
Your puppy's body language
Your puppy can't communicate through speech, so look at their body language and try to recognize how you can meet their needs.
Relaxed
Alert
Playful
Fearful
Defensive aggression
Offensive aggression
Relaxed
Alert
Playful
Fearful
Defensive aggression
Offensive aggression
Encouraging good behavior
What behaviors do you want to encourage?
It’s important to reinforce good behavior from the day you bring your puppy home. There are certain actions which you will want to encourage more than others, such as being friendly toward strangers and not chewing furniture when left home alone.
How to enforce good behavior?
Once you’ve brought your puppy home, it’s up to you to enforce positive behavior and deter unwanted actions, such as scratching or biting. Positive reinforcement is a useful method when training your puppy to follow house rules. You can reward their good behavior and ignore what you don’t want them to repeat.
Rewarding behavior
If you reward your puppy with treats for good behavior, they are more likely to replicate them as there is an association with a positive result. When your puppy is misbehaving, try not to give the action too much attention and always avoid punishing or scolding them, as this may lead to fear and encourage such behavior. Instead, teach your puppy alternative behaviors.
The evolution of a dog's behavior
Domestication has seen dogs change from wild animals to household pets, which has resulted in drastic behavioral changes. As dogs no longer need to source food or seek shelter, they need to be able to communicate their needs to their owners, which they learn to do from an early age.
Puppy behavior explained
If you are concerned your puppy's behavior is not normal, it is always advisable to speak to your veterinarian.
