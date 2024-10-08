Our guide to small dog breeds

Typically characterised by their compact size, small dog breeds are popular for many reasons. You can get extra small dogs which weigh less than 4 kg (8 lbs) or small dogs that weigh between 4 kg and 10 kgs (8 to 22 lbs). Their smaller size makes them well-suited for those living in apartments or homes with limited space. Additionally, smaller dog breeds often possess a playful and open disposition, making them excellent companions for individuals or families seeking a loyal and affectionate pet.
Reading time5 min
Playful pet dog puppy running, jumping in the grass.

What are the different types of small dogs?

Small dogs come in a diverse range of breeds, each with distinct characteristics, temperaments, and appearances. Different types of small dogs will suit different kinds of people, from energetic and playful breeds to calm and affectionate companions. If you’re looking at getting a small dog, you could consider:
1/5

Rare small dog breeds

Rare small dog breeds that are less commonly seen, such as Affenpinscher or the Norwegian Lundehund.

Norwegian lundehund dog breed.
2/5

Open dog breeds

Small, open dog breeds such as Beagles, which can also be considered medium dogs, and Boston Terriers thrive on social interaction and can suit similarly inclined people.

dog Beagle on a walk outdoors
3/5

Small house dogs

Small house dogs such as Chihuahuas or Yorkshire Terriers could be the perfect choice if you live in an apartment.

Two white long-haired chihuahua dogs in the forest.
4/5

Aesthetically pleasing dogs

Aesthetically pleasing small dogs with features like pointy ears, such as Papillons (Continental Toy Spaniels) or Italian Greyhounds.

Italian greyhound running outdoors
5/5

Allergy-friendly dogs

Allergy-friendly dogs (no dog is 100% hypoallergenic) or small hairless dogs such as the Chinese Crested or the Mexican Hairless Dog (aka the Xoloitzcuintle) can be a fascinating choice.

Chinese Crested dog is sitting on the grass

Why choose a small dog?

There are several reasons why someone might choose a small dog breed over a larger one. But there are some key factors you should consider when looking at smaller pups:

Space

One of the biggest considerations dog lovers choose small dogs is their limited space. Although small dogs aren’t just for small spaces and big dogs aren’t just for big ones.

Character

Small dog personalities exist with as much variety as there are breeds. See how you connect with the dog you are thinking of adopting one on one.

Energy levels

You’ll find many calm small dog breeds that suit people who can’t keep up with a more energetic dog.

Great for families

You’ll find many small dog breeds on lists of the best small family dogs because of their compatibility with families, especially children once fully trained.

two small dogs playing together outdoors

What kind of health issues could come up with small dogs?

If you’re considering getting a small dog, there are some specific health issues they might be more prone to. Of course, these small dog health problems may not occur in every dog, but it’s better to be aware and prepared. It’s important to stay current with all your veterinarian visits and monitor your small breed dog’s well-being.

Some common health issues among small breeds include:

 

If you’re looking for healthy small dog breeds, there’s not really a simple answer because health concerns vary depending on so many factors. Whichever dog you choose, it’s best you work closely with your veterinarian to help provide the best possible health and well-being for your small furry companions.

What physical features might you find in small dog breeds?

Aesthetics or looks play into many people's decision-making when selecting a small dog breed. When choosing a small dog, people often consider various factors that contribute to the overall appearance and charm of the breed. Some of the vital factors that individuals may consider when it comes to the look of your small breed dog include:
1/5

Coat type

Coat type is a significant consideration if you’re concerned about how your dog looks. People may prefer small curly-haired dogs like the Bichon Frise or Toy Poodle for their fluffy appearance. But know that they have more grooming requirements to keep them content and healthy. Small, shaggy dog breeds, like the Lhasa Apso, are also popular because they exude a more chill, placid look.

Lhasa apso dog outdoors
2/5

Colour

The colour of a dog's coat can also influence their visual appeal for you. Some people like small grey dog breeds like the Chinese Crested or Italian Greyhound for their sleek appearance. Small dogs with black and white colouring, such as the Continental Toy Spaniel, or Papillon, have a striking and distinct look. And there are plenty of small white dog breeds out there, like the Bolognese or Maltese. With the growing popularity of Toy Poodle mixes, there has also been an increased interest in small brown dog breeds.

Chinese crested dog on a field
3/5

Size and proportion

A small dog's overall size and proportions can affect their aesthetic appeal. People may also prefer breeds with a compact and well- balanced body structure, while others may find delight in small dogs with more delicate physiques. like the Chihuahua, Yorkshire Terrier, or Pomeranian.

pomeranian spitz toy dog outdoor on green lawn
4/5

Ears and tails

A small dog's ears and tail's shape, size, and positioning can contribute to their overall impression. For example, breeds like Australian Terriers are appreciated for their large and alert ears, while the Japanese Spitz's plumed tail adds to their overall fluffy appearance.

Japanese Spitz puppy during a walk in the evening
5/5

General look and personality

People often choose a small dog based on the general look and character they desire. Some may be drawn to breeds with a regal and dignified look, like the Shiba Inu or Basenji which can also be considered medium dogs. Others may prefer small breeds with a playful and energetic appearance, such as the Jack Russell Terrier or Dachshund.

Shiba Inu dog outdoors

Ultimately, the aesthetics of any smaller dog breed can be subjective and vary from person to person. Plus, you need to consider that there are well-being factors that can come with them. Ensure you understand all aspects of your small dog breed before choosing one.

 

Popular small breed dogs


1/4

Chihuahua

Known for their big personalities in small bodies, Chihuahuas are popular lap dogs. They are highly adaptable and make excellent companions for individuals or families once trained (but not a great match with toddlers).

brown chihuahua sitting on floor, inside house
2/4

Pomeranian

With spunky personalities, Pomeranians are fluffy, energetic dogs that are intelligent, alert and make excellent family pets once trained.

Pomeranian portrait dog
3/4

Dachshund

Famous for their long bodies and short legs, Dachshunds are energetic and brave. They are loyal but are also known for their independent spirit.

Dachshund puppies on a light background.
4/4

Yorkshire Terrier

Renowned for their silky coats and confident demeanour, Yorkshire Terriers are loyal and intelligent and can make brilliant companions.

Portrait of small dog Yorkshire terrier

Explore the canine world with our small dog breeds library, here:

Learn more

Small kids, small dogs...

Well-trained small dogs can make a great addition to the family. However, they don't always mix well with small children such as toddlers. The latter could inadvertently really hurt the former when trying to play.

Whether you choose a small dog or not, they’re great companions

Small dog breeds offer a world of possibilities and much joy and companionship for any human who welcomes them into their home. As with any dog, they also come with health concerns and other factors, so you must understand all aspects before bringing one home. Although they may be great for some families, you need to ensure young children know how to interact with your dog correctly and that you train your dog. And if you have a toddler, you may want to avoid a toy-sized breed like a Toy Poodle or Yorkie to avoid any possible smushing mishaps. Whichever breed you choose, ensure you do research to ensure you find one that fits your home, and you'll have years of love and loyalty.

 

Related Articles

Pomeranian spitz puppy walking on the road in summer

Which dog breed is better suited for apartments

Read more
Standard Schnauzer adult standing in black and white on a white background

Thinking of getting a dog?

Read more

Like & share this page