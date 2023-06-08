;
Royal Canin ANZ raises awareness on health through nutrition at 2023 Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) Conference
The Australian Veterinary Association (“AVA”) is the pre-eminent voice for the veterinary profession for over 100 years in Australia.
They focus on advocacy for the profession and meet regularly with government and industry stakeholders to represent the views of members, developing and implementing strategies to address the issues that matter to the profession, including workforce issues, animal health and welfare, veterinary legislation, and biosecurity.
The theme for the 2023 AVA Conference held in Adelaide, South Australia was Refresh, Renew, Refocus.
The AVA held their first Thrive Veterinary Wellness Symposium on the Sunday prior to commencement of the AVA Conference, which focused on PREVENTING mental health injury from psychosocial hazards in the industry, PROMOTING the positive aspects of work as well as worker strengths and PROTECTING individuals who are experiencing mental ill-health so they can return to work and thrive.
Royal Canin ANZ sponsored the opening breakfast of the conference, titled “Management of acute and chronic diarrhoea in cats and dogs, and the role that diet plays”.
This was delivered via one of our Health Affairs/Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Dr Catherine Bovines (DVM, DipECVIM-CA, MRCVS)
Separately, we had an enthusiastic team of Associates who manned our stand (we won “Best Stand Delegates Choice Award”) and had valuable science-led conversations with a range of external stakeholders.
