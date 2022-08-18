Royal Canin ANZ appoints first Chief Health Officer

Royal Canin ANZ today announced its first Chief Health Officer, Dr Bronwen MacRae.

Dr MacRae will lead Royal Canin’s technical and scientific relationships with all major veterinary corporate groups across Australia and New Zealand.

As the second Chief Health Officer across Royal Canin’s global network, Dr MacRae joins the ANZ business after an extensive career in clinical practice and the animal health industry.

Reporting to Advocacy Director Kelly Quirke, Dr MacRae will work across Royal Canin to deliver scientific thought leadership for customers and major clients. Ms Quirke said this new role reflected the strategic importance and growth potential of Royal Canin’s science-based diets and the role they play in animal health.

“As the pet health and nutrition industry grows, we are seeing consistent advancement in scientific research in nutrition and how this interacts with the healthcare provided by our Australian and New Zealand veterinarians,” Ms Quirke said. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this research and development, producing nutritionally complete products and prescription diets, as well as supporting the sustainability of the vet industry through various advocacy initiatives.”

Dr Macrae said: “Our customers and major clients are valued partners. I look forward to working closely with them and provide the scientific lens to nutrition and how this can support a better world for cats and dogs.”

“This is an exciting time for Royal Canin. Founded over 50 years ago, the business has evolved into a health through nutrition company that understands the role nutrition plays in the health and vitality of our pets,” Ms Macrae added.