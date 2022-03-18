Crisis in Ukraine

Our hearts are broken by this terrible war in Ukraine. Our primary focus and absolute priority are the safety of our Associates in the region. We continue to work hard to provide our courageous Ukrainian colleagues with the support they need. Teams of Mars Associates are working tirelessly to help Associates who are still in Ukraine, as well as those who make it across the borders. We will increase our cash and in-kind donation to humanitarian causes by $10 million in addition to the $2 million committed to affected people and pets last week.



Mars has operated in Russia for over 30 years, and we employ almost 6,000 Associates who have been a vital part of our company for decades. We will continue to support them, but business as usual is not an option. This is a humanitarian crisis, and this guides all our actions. We have decided to scale back our business and will refocus our efforts in Russia on our essential role in feeding the Russian people and pets. Any profits from our Russian business will be used for humanitarian causes. We have suspended new investments in Russia and will not import or export our products in or out of Russia. Our social media and advertising activity in Russia and Belarus will remain suspended.



This is a fast-moving and uncertain situation—if we need to take further action we will not hesitate to do so. We reiterate our support to the innocent victims of this war and call for a peaceful resolution. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those impacted by these terrible events.

