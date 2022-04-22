Vet Mental Health Under the Spotlight
New national research report by Royal Canin and not-for-profit charity Love Your Pet Love Your Vet unveils pressures and key issues affecting Australia’s veterinary industry
New research by Royal Canin and Love Your Pet Love Your Vet has revealed the majority of Australian pet owners (78%) do not know the incidence of suicide among veterinarians is four times the national average. This contrasts with nearly 70% of Australian vets surveyed (68%) having lost a colleague or peer to suicide.
The national study surveyed Australian pet owners and veterinarians to better understand the current state of play in the veterinary sector.
Of those surveyed, almost 60% of vets (59.7%) have sought professional help relating to stress, anxiety and/or depression associated with work. The same number (60%) described pet owner expectations and conflicts as the most stressful part of their job, more so than stressors like long hours worked (8%) and euthanising pets (2%).
Dr Nadine Hamilton, Psychologist and Veterinary Wellbeing Expert at Love Your Pet Love Your Vet said, “While there appears to be more mental health support available than ever before, we are still hearing of the tragic and unfortunate loss of lives in this profession as well as vast numbers of veterinary professionals leaving the industry.”
One-in-10 pet owners surveyed have experienced conflict with their vet, with 50% of those describing the reason as being the cost of the level of treatment recommended for the pet.
The survey also highlighted misunderstandings around the cost of medical services. Two-thirds of pet owners believe that the mark-up on veterinary services is too high, and that out-of-pocket costs are not representative of actual costs incurred by the vet.
“Together with Royal Canin, we recognise we have a role to play in making it easier for pet owners and veterinarians to better understand each other. To mitigate conflict surrounding treatment costs, we encourage pet owners to take out pet insurance, or consider the whole of life cost of owning an animal and budget accordingly," continued Dr Nadine.
The survey revealed there are common public misconceptions around vet salaries – with 4-in-10 Australian pet owners surveyed (44%) believing a veterinarian’s salary is over $100,000. However, an entry level veterinarian (with 1–3 years of experience) earns an average salary of $87,810.
“Given the growth of pet ownership in Australia – which now has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world – and how important veterinarians are to the health and wellbeing of our animals, this research makes an important contribution to better understanding the wider pet community attitude,” continued Dr Nadine.
Scientific Services Veterinarian Manager, Dr Mina Hamilton said, ‘Our mission is to create a better world for pets, and quality healthcare is a critical part of providing this. We need a sustainable vet industry that supports vets staying in the industry and attracts aspiring vets.
“As a practising Veterinarian, the pressures of the job can have a real impact on your wellbeing. Research like this helps pet owners better understand the complex issues the veterinary industry is facing and shines a light on the role vets play caring for our furry family members,” Dr Mina concluded.
Royal Canin and Love Your Pet Love Your Vet released the report today to help foster positive conversations and understanding between pet owners and vets. To download the full report, click here.
Have something on your mind? Support is available from Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Butterfly Foundation on 1800 334 673 and Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Royal Canin has supported Love Your Pet Love Your Vet since its inception in its mission to improve the sustainability of the vet industry, making the world better for pets and vets.
Royal Canin was founded in 1968 by a vet with a vision – to improve the health of cats and dogs through nutrition. This mission remains at the core of the brand, as Royal Canin continues to contribute to making a better world for pets and the vets that treat them.
- Almost 6-in-10 veterinarians have sought professional help relating to mental health
- 59% of Australian veterinarians list dealing with pet owner expectations as most stressful part of job
- Nearly 70% of Australian veterinarians have lost a colleague or peer to suicide
- Nearly two-thirds (or 60%) of pet owners strongly agree that their pets are part of the family
