Thousands walk across Australia to fight animal cruelty

On 28th May 2023, over 16,000 pet owners and 12,000 dogs across Australia came together to walk to fight animal cruelty.

As national nutritional sponsor of the RSPCA, Royal Canin ANZ played a big role in supporting all “Million Paws Walk” events right across the country, increasing brand visibility and driving thoughtful conversations with pet owners across all events.

So far, RSPCA Australia have raised over $844,000AUD to support the important work they lead in the community.

A large cross-section of Associates across many teams supported the events, through in-stand education around nutrition, facilitating fun activities around the stand, speaking opportunities, ribbon-cutting opportunities, logistics/set up, marketing collateral, social media etc. From the images, you can see the important resonance of our striking red branding.

In 2022, Royal Canin ANZ fed over 54,000 cats and dogs in RSPCA care. This is our purpose in action.