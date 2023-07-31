A recent study released study conducted by Royal Canin of over 8,000 Australian and New Zealand pet owners showed 87 per cent of pet owners do not consider their pet to be overweight, despite an estimated 50 per cent of pets globally being overweight or obese*.



There is a disconnect among Australian and New Zealand pet owners about what constitutes a healthy weight for their cats and dogs.



Thirty five percent of pet owners do not know how to check if their pet is overweight. Despite the knowledge gap surrounding pet obesity, 96 per cent of pet owners surveyed consider obesity in pets to be a serious health condition.



Other key findings from the survey included:



