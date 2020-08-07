Labelling error - Recovery Canine Feline

Friday 7th August 2020



We wanted to make you aware of a labelling error on our Royal Canin Recovery Canine Feline (195g) cans with the following batch numbers:

013BABRK03

009ACBRK03

009ABBRK03

017FBBRK03

022DBBRK03

026DCBRK03

Please be assured there are no quality or food safety concerns with these batches. The packaging on these batches is missing the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) Registration No. 62965 from the label. We have notified the APVMA of this error and no further action is required by pet owners or veterinarians. These batches can continue to be sold in Australia.

If you have any further questions, please contact our Consumer Care team on 1800 622 969.