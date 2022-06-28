Royal Canin Has Appointed Cecile Coutens As Its New President

Aimargues, June 2022 – Royal Canin has appointed Cécile Coutens as its new President. After close to two decades at Mars, Incorporated, fifteen of those years in the Petcare industry, Cécile is the first woman to be at the helm of Royal Canin - the global leader in health through nutrition for cats and dogs. She takes over the position on July 1, 2022, and succeeds Loïc Moutault who will become President of Mars Petcare.





Cécile Coutens has been Regional President for Royal Canin Americas since May 2018. In January 2021, after continuous high double-digit growth across North and South America, she became the Regional President for North America, heading five business units which include six factories located in the US and Canada and 2,000 Associates.





She previously was Chief Marketing Officer and Global Leader for Digital commerce, Specialist Pet Trade and Professional Customer for Royal Canin. Prior to joining Royal Canin, she was Global Brand Director at Whiskas and she also held multiple marketing positions at Danone - as Marketing, Digital and Consumer Care Director in the Baby Nutrition division, and at Cadbury where she began her career in 1995. She holds a master’s degree from Paris’ ESCP Business School with a major in Business, Marketing and Communication.





“I have at heart to pursue Royal Canin’s purpose: A Better World for Pets. I am also conscious of the opportunity, the responsibility, and the challenges of the world we live in. I stand in service of cats and dogs, pet owners, pet professionals, and partners as well as our 8,000+ Associates so they can do their job every day knowing what they contribute to while being able to be fully themselves.”, says Cécile Coutens.



