Royal Canin talks sustainability at Petspiration Conference

Royal Canin was delighted to present at the 2022 Petspiration Conference in the Gold Coast, Queensland today.





As part of the conference, Sustainability Champion – Royal Canin APAC Dean Richardson addressed over 600 conference participants on why sustainability matters and the actions Royal Canin is taking to support a healthier planet.





“It’s great to partner with like-minded companies like PETstock here in Australia to achieve better outcomes for our planet, our pets and people. We all have an important role to play on this global journey to support the transition to a low carbon economy,” Mr Richardson said.





In October 2021, ROYAL CANIN® announced its commitment to become certified carbon neutral by 2025.

ROYAL CANIN® ANZ has also launched a recycling program in 2021, partnering with participating RSPCA locations, vet clinics and specialty retailers to collect its dry and wet food packaging for recycling and reduce the amount ending up in landfill.

In 2022, all Associates employed by ROYAL CANIN® are expected to complete a rigorous set of education modules, centred around the company’s core strategic objectives (pets, planet and people).



Since its creation in 1968, Royal Canin aims to help improve the lives of cats and dogs through science-based nutrition. In 2017, ROYAL CANIN® launched its first sustainability plan centred around pets, planet and people.



