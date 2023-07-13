ROYAL CANIN® has announced a new partnership with Soil Capital in Europe, which supports farmers to implement climate-smart practices that lower carbon emissions through sequestration and reduction and aims to improve soil health, water and climate resilience as well as biodiversity.

The partnership is expected to deliver an estimated 150,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas removals across 300,000 hectares of farmland.

In Australia, Mars Pet Nutrition and ROYAL CANIN® teams have worked in partnership with the Cool Soil Initiative over the past 5 years on a similar partnership.

This has supported almost 200 wheat growers between Bathurst and Wodonga, covering approximately 400,000 hectares of farmland.

Similar partnerships are also being developed by ROYAL CANIN® in North America and being explored in Latin America and Asia.

This represents overarching progressed towards the Mars Incorporated Sustainable in a Generation Plan, which seeks to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions across the full value chain by 2050.