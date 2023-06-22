Essential nutrients for cats and dogs explained

The nutrient-based approach to pet food

At Royal Canin, we know that the value of ingredients in pet food is the nutrients they provide. That's why we take a nutrient-first approach to our unique diets.

In this approach, the nutritional needs of a pet are evaluated through detailed research and observation. An optimal diet profile is then determined for cats and dogs, based on both standard species guidelines and unique observations of the breed, age, lifestyle, sensitivities, and health status. From here, high-quality, highly digestible ingredients are sourced which can be combined to meet each tailored nutritional profile.

Relying on this approach, we are able to select high-quality nutrients from more sustainable sources with a lower carbon footprint. In doing so, we can choose ingredients with the least environmental and social impact while providing pets with nutrition of the highest quality, benefits, and safety.

Royal Canin's detailed approach to nutrition has four goals which underpin all of our nutritional developments: