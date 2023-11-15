Royal Canin joins RSPCA for season 2 of For the Love of Pets

Incredible stories

Go behind the scenes with for season 2 of For the Love of Pets, where every day, the RSCPA Queensland team provide expert care, rehabilitation and a caring home for cats and dogs, so they can be at their best to find their forever home. Royal Canin is an integral part of that journey. As the national nutritional partner, we feed every cat and dog in RSCPA centres nationwide. We are committed to making a difference.

Whether it’s a weight loss journey, satisfying the developmental needs of growing puppies and kittens, or diets for allergies and itchy skin, we have the diet that will suit every health need.

Catch up on the latest episodes on 9Now, for the inspirational stories from the RSCPA Queensland headquarters.

Our partnership with RSCPA

Our partnership with RSPCA ensures that every cat and dog at RSCPA centres across Australia receive scientifically formulated and tested nutrition tailored to their health needs. In 2023, that’s well over 53,000 animals receiving our premium nutrition.

As well as our nutrition, we are proud to partner with RSPCA on education campaigns on issues such as responsible pet ownership, the role of premium science-led nutrition in nurturing healthy pets, and making our practices more sustainable.

Unique needs for every pet

As we have seen from the inspiration stories on For the Love of Pets, every pet’s journey is unique – and so is the nutritional needs of your pets.

A balanced diet that meets all the nutritional needs of pet’s breed, age, activity levels, and specific health issues, will set them up for a long and happy life with you.

If you are inspired by the transformations seen on the show and are interested in finding the right diet for your cat or dog, our helpful product finder will recommend the best diet based on your pet’s unique health needs.

Once you’ve got the right diet, head over to find your nearest stockist.