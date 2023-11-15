Royal Canin joins RSPCA for season 2 of For the Love of Pets
Incredible stories
Go behind the scenes with for season 2 of For the Love of Pets, where every day, the RSCPA Queensland team provide expert care, rehabilitation and a caring home for cats and dogs, so they can be at their best to find their forever home. Royal Canin is an integral part of that journey. As the national nutritional partner, we feed every cat and dog in RSCPA centres nationwide. We are committed to making a difference.
Whether it’s a weight loss journey, satisfying the developmental needs of growing puppies and kittens, or diets for allergies and itchy skin, we have the diet that will suit every health need.
Catch up on the latest episodes on 9Now, for the inspirational stories from the RSCPA Queensland headquarters.
Our partnership with RSCPA
Our partnership with RSPCA ensures that every cat and dog at RSCPA centres across Australia receive scientifically formulated and tested nutrition tailored to their health needs. In 2023, that’s well over 53,000 animals receiving our premium nutrition.
As well as our nutrition, we are proud to partner with RSPCA on education campaigns on issues such as responsible pet ownership, the role of premium science-led nutrition in nurturing healthy pets, and making our practices more sustainable.
Unique needs for every pet
As we have seen from the inspiration stories on For the Love of Pets, every pet’s journey is unique – and so is the nutritional needs of your pets.
A balanced diet that meets all the nutritional needs of pet’s breed, age, activity levels, and specific health issues, will set them up for a long and happy life with you.
If you are inspired by the transformations seen on the show and are interested in finding the right diet for your cat or dog, our helpful product finder will recommend the best diet based on your pet’s unique health needs.
Once you’ve got the right diet, head over to find your nearest stockist.
Top Tips for Preparing Your Pet for their new home
Bringing a new pet into your home is an exciting and heartwarming experience. Whether you're preparing for the pitter-patter of tiny paws, the playful antics of a curious kitten, or a comfortable home for an older pet, creating a welcoming environment is crucial.
At Royal Canin, we understand the significance of this transition, and we’re here to share our top tips to ensure your new companion feels right at home.
Watch the Show on 9Now
For the Love of Pets" Premieres Friday, November 17, at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now. Experience touching stories, life-saving moments, and the bond with our pets. Tune in, get inspired, and be part of the magic with your pets!Watch Now
Find the right diet for your pet's need
Each stage of their life comes with specific nutritional needs. Take a few minutes to answer questions about your pet to discover the most adapted food recommendation.Product Finder
The RSPCA team
