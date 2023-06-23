What is the Vet Clinic Animal First Club?

The Animal First Club (AFC) is Royal Canin's pet owner loyalty program available at participating vet clinics. Being a member of the Royal Canin Animal First Club entitles you to a ‘Buy 10 Get 1 Free’ card that can only be obtained via selected vet clinics.



All food must be purchased from the same vet clinic outlet.

Terms and conditions apply.