It is also wise to seek advice from both breeders and professional trainers in regards to socialisation. For example, certain dog breeds will have a calm temperament that makes them suited to living with other pets. Other dog breeds have been bred for sporting activities, so may be too high energy for a cat or kitten.

If you are adopting, be sure to talk to the animal shelter about the socialisation skills of the puppy or dog you connected with. If they have had negative interactions with cats previously, you need to have that information before making a final decision on your multi-pet household

If this sounds reasonable to you, you’re off to a good start. Let’s look ahead to the crucial first meeting between your cat and dog.

Here are four things to keep in mind to help it go smoothly.