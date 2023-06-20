Australian Mist
About the Australian Mist
The Australian Mist is a very lively cat that likes people. They have a sociable, quiet and even-tempered character, making them suitable for families, couples, single or elderly owners.
This breed gets on well with children, is tolerant of being handled and is not usually inclined to scratch. They are highly intelligent and relaxed cats.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Australia
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Sociable / Adaptable / Quiet
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Health advice for your cat
