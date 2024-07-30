Burmese

Whilst playful and mischievous, they are also deeply affectionate, forming a close bond with their owners on whom they are very dependent.
About the Burmese

The personality of the Burmese has led to their widespread popularity; they love their people and are equally happy with children and other animals.

They are very confident, with great agility, often leaping high in the air to catch something. If the cat is to be left alone in the home for long periods of time, it is advisable to have another pet to keep it company.

Breed specifics

Country: Myanmar

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Playful / Affectionate / Sociable / Energetic / Confident

Key facts

  • Needs little grooming
  • Suited to indoor and outdoor life
  • Happiest in pairs

