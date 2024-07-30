Burmilla

Loyal, devoted and affectionate, they will stay by their owner, always keeping them company.
Burmilla adult black and white

About the Burmilla

The Burmilla needs to be part of the family. They love attention and will often demand to be petted. Though curious and friendly, the Burmilla does not take to strangers immediately, but will eventually warm to visitors.

Fun, loving, yet quiet and gentle, this sweet-natured cat gets along well with children and other animals. In all, an intelligent, inquisitive nature and a most affectionate personality are some of the most appealing qualities of the Burmilla.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Sociable / Quiet / Friendly / Intelligent

Key facts

  • Suited to indoor and outdoor life
  • Requires a lot of attention
  • Needs moderate grooming

