The Japanese Bobtail is a very intelligent breed who are interested in everything going on in the home. They get on well with other cats, dogs and children and need the company of humans.

These cats have a strong character and they will communicate with their owners in melodious vocalisations. As fast learners, Japanese Bobtails can easily be taught new tricks and will settle quickly into new situations.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)