The Manx is a very calm cat and has a high social intelligence. They are people-orientated cats who form strong bonds with their families. They get on with children and other pets when properly introduced.

These even-tempered, calm cats have a lot of affection to share and prefer not to be on their own for long periods of time. If they will be left in the house alone, consider getting a second Manx as a companion.

