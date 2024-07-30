Neva Masquerade
The Neva Masquerade is a lively, intelligent cat that enjoys playing and is also very affectionate.
About the Neva Masquerade
Neva Masquerades get on well with other cats, dogs and children. Despite their size, they are quite agile and like to jump high.
These cats need the attention of their owners, but don’t like to be cuddled and stroked by unknown people.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Lively / Intelligent / Affectionate / Quiet / Sociable / Energetic
Key facts
