Ocicat
About the Ocicat
The Ocicats are confident cats and are outgoing with visitors to the home. They are bright cats and will easily learn household rules. This, combined with their people-orientated nature, means they will quickly be able to follow commands.
Ocicats are sociable cats and don’t like to be without company. They are best suited to busy households with plenty of activity and will become unhappy if left alone for long periods.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-18 years
Sociable / Active / Confident / Intelligent
Key facts
