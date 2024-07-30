Somali
About the Somali
The long-haired cousin of the Abyssinian, Somali cats are a combination of beauty and personality.
They are the epitome of everything most people want in a companion animal: lively, alert and actively engaged in everything that piques their curiosity, but when playtime is over, they will seek all the attention and affection their caretakers are willing to give.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Somalia
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Active / Intelligent / Playful / Affectionate
