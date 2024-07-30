Turkish Van
About the Turkish Van
While loyal, loving and affectionate, the Turkish Van is highly intelligent and highly active. They need plenty of exercise which can come from exploring outdoors or play with interactive cat toys.
Turkish Vans are not recommended for families with very young children, as they are muscular and often stand on their back feet when challenged and tend to play quite roughly.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Turkey
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Loyal / Loving / Affectionate / Active / Intelligent / Vocal
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
May not get on well with children
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
