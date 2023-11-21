Your kitten has diarrhoea. What should you do?

What causes diarrhoea in kittens?

Diarrhoea in kittens is not uncommon and can be caused by a range of factors from stress to dietary changes to underlying health conditions. Although a common symptom of digestive problems in cats and kittens, diarrhoea can be a sign of a more serious underlying health issue such as a gastrointestinal infection, parasites or dietary intolerances. Your kitten might have loose stools, soft stools, watery or even bloody stools. If you see blood in your kitten’s stool it’s important to contact your vet immediately for advice.

Your veterinarian may recommend diagnostic tests such as faecal examinations or blood work to identify the root cause of the problem. These tests will provide valuable insights into your kitten's health and guide the appropriate treatment.

When you find a runny stool, wash your hands thoroughly after handling your kitten or cleaning their litter box. Clean any soiled bedding, surfaces or litter trays promptly to minimise the risk of contamination. Additionally, keep other pets or young children away from the affected kitten until they recover.