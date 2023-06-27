Maine Coon kitten in black and white playing with a red ball

Health now and always

Before becoming a cat, your kitten will undergo big changes. Selecting a high quality diet to support them is crucial. Give your kitten a healthy start to life.

Did you know?

During their ﬁrst few months of life, your kitten will go through an amazing transformation. Their immune system must help protect them from millions of germs. Give your kitten a healthy start to life. Find out more about the different stages of life of a kitten and their nutritional requirements.

Birth - 4 weeks

Neonatal

Birth - 4 weeks

At this stage, your kitten is still drinking mother’s milk so her nutrition is important too.

4 - 8 weeks

Weaning

4 - 8 weeks

Your kitten will benefit from softer rehydratable kibble as their teeth are still coming through.

8 weeks - adulthood

Kittenhood

8 weeks - adulthood

Ensure that your kitten has the right nutrition until they are ready to transition onto an adult diet.
au-cats-kitten

Kitten nutrition

During the ﬁrst months of life your kitten will go through an amazing transformation. Their immature immune system must helps protect them from over four billion germs. A quality diet is crucial at this stage of their life. ROYAL CANIN® supports their healthy development.
Kitten food
Maine Coon adult laying down on a white background

Speak with your vet

Book an appointment with your veterinarian today to ensure your pet is receiving the appropriate nutrition for their life stage.

Featured products

Kitten Chunks in gravy

Kitten Chunks in jelly

Kitten Loaf

Kitten

Kitten Sacred Birman sitting indoors eating from a white bowl.

Kitten feeding guide by development stage

Kitten cat sitting indoors by an orange food bowl.

What to feed kittens

Adult cat sitting outdoors in long grass.

When does my kitten become a cat?

Kitten cat lying down on an examination table being given an injection.

Kitten vaccinations

Two kitten cats one lying down one standing up playing with each other indoors with a brown dog lying down behind.

Tips for training your kitten