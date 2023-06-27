Health now and always
Before becoming a cat, your kitten will undergo big changes. Selecting a high quality diet to support them is crucial. Give your kitten a healthy start to life.
Did you know?
During their ﬁrst few months of life, your kitten will go through an amazing transformation. Their immune system must help protect them from millions of germs. Give your kitten a healthy start to life. Find out more about the different stages of life of a kitten and their nutritional requirements.
Neonatal
Birth - 4 weeks
At this stage, your kitten is still drinking mother’s milk so her nutrition is important too.
Weaning
4 - 8 weeks
Your kitten will benefit from softer rehydratable kibble as their teeth are still coming through.
Kittenhood
8 weeks - adulthood
Kitten nutrition
