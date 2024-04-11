What are the benefits of cat ID tags and microchips?
When you prepare to bring your cat or kitten home, there are so many supplies—think food, toys and litter—to purchase. However, a cat name tag, also called a cat ID tag, or a microchip isn’t always on our radar as something needed right away. We never want to think about our felines going missing, but if your cat accidentally escapes through an open door or window, you can improve their chances for a safe return home with a few easy steps, starting with ID tags and microchips.
Article
Why is it important for your cat to have an ID tag and a microchip?
The statistics for recovering a missing cat are sadly significantly lower than that for dogs. So if the unthinkable happens, and your cat escapes or gets lost, you can increase the chance they will return home safely with an ID tag or microchip.
Cats with contact information tags, or microchips—or both—are more likely to be reunited with their owners than those without.
Many countries have legal requirements for cat ID tags or identification.
There is, however, pushback from cat owners about ID tags and microchips. Pet owners with indoor cats might think their cat doesn’t need a collar and an ID tag since they never go outside. Of course, any kitten or cat could slip through an open door or window or end up outside.
The statistics speak loudly
Statistics show only 2-5% of missing cats return home. An Ohio State University study showed that of missing cats turned into rescue shelters, the 38% that had microchips were able to be reunited with their owners. Of the remaining cats, incorrect contact info or a lack of any identification at all (tags or microchips) is likely behind why they were unclaimed.
In many countries, cat microchip registration is a legal requirement. A microchip is an electronic device about the size of a grain of rice injected under the skin. Microchipping is done by a veterinarian and is a very quick procedure for your cat with giant benefits if the unthinkable happens. The microchip registration identification number gets stored in a central database accessible to all veterinarians and rescue organisations via a scanner and computer. The database holds essential medical and contact information but is not a cat tracker chip, meaning it won’t locate your cat, only retrieve the information given to contact you.
To that end, a microchip must have current contact information to help rescuers return your cat home. There is a nominal one-time registration fee for your cat’s ID number. And while microchips are an effective identification tool, they shouldn’t be the only ID on your cat. The best way to increase the chances of a missing cat’s return home is by combining a microchip and a cat-safe, breakaway collar with a tag on it.
Why is identification important for your cat?
A visible collar with a tag is easy to see from a short distance and indicates the cat has a home.
Without a collar, people may mistakenly assume your cat is a stray or feral or that they will eventually find their way home. That may be true of outdoor cats who routinely do so, but when indoor cats find themselves outside, they can be scared and disoriented. When a cat’s behaviour is fear-based, they can appear to mimic the behaviour of a feral cat. Again, a visible collar makes it clear the cat belongs to someone.
Which collar is safest for your cat?
Cat collars are very lightweight and thin. As cats can get into tight places or get stuck on a fence or bush, breakaway collars are safest for your pet. Breakaway collars will automatically unclip in situations like these, freeing the cat (another reason for a microchip as a backup).
Unfortunately, cats don’t always accept collars or dangling ID tags at first. But experience shows that most will get used to them in a few days. If the tag is a definite no for your cat’s comfort, a slide ID tag lays flat against the collar and is silent. Your pet’s collar should fit correctly and be snug enough without being too tight. If you can slide one finger between the collar and your cat’s neck, it’s a good fit.
If your cat goes for adventures outdoors, have multiple tags and collars available in case your feline companion loses theirs.
What should you put on the ID tag?
The tag should carry both your cat’s and your name, phone number, plus any necessary medical information or disabilities. Indoor cats should have “indoor only” or “I shouldn’t be outdoors” on their collars along with your contact info so the finder is alerted that your cat is missing or lost.
If space is an issue, your name on the tag is more important than your cat’s name. An ID tag or microchip aims to get your cat safely home. If someone finds your lost cat, your contact information is what they need. You can also put your primary vet’s phone number on the tag. If you can’t be reached or your cat needs medical attention, their primary vet can take the cat in and contact you.
Do indoor cats need ID tags?
Yes. A whopping 40% of missing cats are indoor cats. They can escape or bolt through a door left accidentally open, a window (cats are masters at finding the means to chase a bird), or a natural disaster, fire, or bolting from scary sounds like fireworks or a storm. Having a collar on helps get them home faster.
Cats can also escape from harnesses. Having them wear a collar in addition to the harness ensures their ID tag will be on if that happens.
How to improve your cat’s chances of returning home safely
Most cats stay close to home
Search your neighbourhood first. 75% of lost cats are found within a 500m radius of where they escaped. Outdoor cats that wandered far enough away to get lost were found as far as 1.6km (almost a mile) from home.
Don’t give up
Owners find one-third of lost cats within seven days. Since cats don’t usually wander too far from home, searching the area surrounding the place of escape is the most common way to find your cat. But don’t give up, it may take time.
Check and recheck all resources
Notifying your vet, checking nearby shelters (and rechecking frequently), and using social media are effective ways of finding your missing cat. Neighbourhood social media pages have high rates of lost pet returns. In the post, you can mention any medical information or disabilities as well.
When you find a missing cat
If you ever find a stray or lost cat, contacting your local missing cat registry, local vets and posting on social media can quickly help locate an anxious owner looking for their cat. It works both ways!
Display your cat’s picture and contact information
Posters of your lost cat are less effective but can work too. After discovering they are missing, you want to disseminate your cat’s picture and contact information as quickly as possible.
Keep microchips and ID tags up to date
Microchips and ID tags attached to collars help your cat be identified and returned to you quickly. If you ever move or change your phone number, don’t forget to update tags and the contact info attached to your pet’s microchip.
Tattoos also work
Tattoos are another option though they are becoming less of a common practice since microchips are so simple and effective.
Whether you have an indoor or outdoor pet, anything you can do to make it easier for whoever finds your cat to then find you will help ensure your four-legged companion is returned to you quickly so they can get back to purring contentedly in your lap.
Related Articles
Like & share this page